Greenbrier High School (GHS) Broadcast Journalism students’ original short films were recently showcased at Arkansas PBS’ Emerging Filmmaker Program on June 2.
The program for K-12 students was created to highlight the bright future of Arkansas’ youngest filmmakers.
Only a handful of films from schools across Arkansas were selected to be included in the showcase, but three GHS student films were selected for the “Short Film” category of the showcase.
“I started this year with my standards high and expectations even higher and these students have surpassed both,” Megan Goodnight, the Broadcast Journalism teacher at GHS, said. “After watching the productions they have put together and worked hard for all year, I can only say how proud I am of every single one of them.”
The three GHS student films selected for the showcase were “The Locker Thief,” “The Locker Thief 2” and “Displaced.”
Tate Fletcher, an 11th grader who produced and starred in both Locker Thief short films, said that he and the other students who worked on the first Locker Thief film were challenged to make a creative short film without using any dialogue.
“While it was a challenge to write a coherent story that the viewer would understand without hearing the characters speak, it was a blast making it nonetheless,” Fletcher said.
The first Locker Thief follows the titular thief as he attempts to break into a locker, but when things suddenly go south, a chase begins as the Locker Thief makes his getaway with a stuffed animal.
The film stars Fletcher and fellow GHS 11th grader Lawson Worthey. It was produced by Fletcher, junior Brady Johnson and senior Caleb Bagby.
“We then made the sequel because we were excited to continue the story and we decided to shift the focus [to] the Defender rather than the Locker Thief himself,” Fletcher said.
The sequel to the Locker Thief, titled “The Locker Thief 2: Defender of the Fluff,” once again starred Fletcher and Worthey and was produced again by Fletcher and Johnson. The short film follows the victim of the first feature mourning the loss of his stolen stuffed animal and his determination to get it back.
“Through both of these films, we made a storyboard and choreographed the action scenes to the best of our abilities,” Fletcher said. “I think we did pretty good for [them] being our first few films.”
The third film entered into the showcase was “Displaced,” a short which revolves around a teenage girl’s daily life, her struggles with mental health and her ongoing journey of self-discovery.
“Displaced” was produced by juniors Kamryn Boyd, Shelby Rupert and Molly Ward and stars Conway High School student Belle Irby.
This past school year was the first year of the Broadcast Journalism program at GHS and back in August, Goodnight told her class everything that the students would be learning for the year.
“They looked at me like I was crazy,” Goodnight said. “They have truly taken advantage of learning an entirely new set of skills that will only grow in the coming years. I am proud of not just being selected for this showcase, but that they have productions that they are proud of.”
This year, another GHS film won second place at the Great Arkansas State Media Fest through the Arkansas State University contest for high school students.
All three short films, along with the rest of the work from the GHS Broadcast students from the past school year, can be viewed on the Greenbrier Panther School Network YouTube channel.
