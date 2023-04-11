The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM) has awarded two Greenbrier High School students scholarships at an event for prospective students in March, a recent news release issued by UACCM read.
The students, Braxton Collins and Ledger Tipton, are both residents of Greenbrier. Collins will graduate in 2024 and Tipton is preparing to graduate in May.
The students won the Fayetteville Shale Scholarship Fund (FSSF) Community Enrichment Scholarship, the news release read. If Collins and Tipton decide to attend UACCM, the scholarship is worth $250 and is renewable for up to three consecutive semesters at the community college.
Per the news release, the FSSF scholarship “is awarded to individuals enrolled in at least 12 credit hours in a degree program that will enhance an individual’s employment opportunity.”
Collins and Tipton won the scholarships at the More in Morrilton Information Session UACCM hosted on March 11. Per the news release, more than 80 prospective students attended the session and toured the college campus and met with instructors.
Another student, Atkins High School’s Wesley Brown, also won an FSSF scholarship at the March 11 event. Brown will graduate in 2026.
