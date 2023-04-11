The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM) has awarded two Greenbrier High School students scholarships at an event for prospective students in March, a recent news release issued by UACCM read.

The students, Braxton Collins and Ledger Tipton, are both residents of Greenbrier. Collins will graduate in 2024 and Tipton is preparing to graduate in May.

