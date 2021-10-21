The Greenbrier community has been giving back to their fellow residents in need with a variety of “blessing boxes” scattered around the town, one of the most recent being one started by a local teacher.
Lauren Isom, a fifth-grade literacy teacher at Eastside Elementary School in Greenbrier, came up with the item for a blessing box over the summer when her principal, Mandi Dunlap, shared her thoughts with the Eastside staff about wanting to give back to the community.
“After seeing a blessing box, I knew this was exactly what we could do to give back to our community,” Isom said. “I went to my principal and shared my idea. I honestly didn’t know what she would think about it or how she would respond to my idea but she said, ‘go for it.’”
Isom then contacted David Hill with Hill Construction, a local builder, and asked him to build a new blessing box for Greenbrier.
Eastside staff members and other community members came together back in August to brainstorm ideas, one of which was Isom’s blessing box.
“I had seen a lot of different items being shared in a blessing box, and we already have some in the community that have clothes and food,” Isom said. “I knew that I wanted our blessing box to have items that couldn’t be found in the other blessing boxes.”
After brainstorming some items, the group decided that the focus items in their blessing box should be essentials like deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, and toothbrushes.
“The whole concept of a blessing box is to take what you need, leave what you can, and be blessed,” Isom said.
The new blessing box was installed during one of the hottest afternoons in August and it has been busy ever since it opened.
“The whole method has been a success.” Isom said. “So many items are donated on a weekly basis and those items are taken. The essentials have been donated, but so have baby items. We’ve had diapers and wipes donated and taken.”
The blessing box also comes with a QR code that members of the community can scan to find a list of other resources in the community that can assist them in other ways that the box may not be able to.
“It is rewarding to know that what started out as a small idea has turned into something that is blessing people all over our community,” Isom said.
During the homecoming week celebration, Eastside Elementary had a day that was focused on being “the one who is kind” where the Eastside staff asked the students to show an act of kindness by donating an item to the blessing box.
“Our sweet students really took this to heart and donated so many useful items for our blessing box,” Isom said. “We were able to restock our blessing box and store the leftover items to use in the future when our blessing box needs those items.”
The blessing box is open year around for those in need.
