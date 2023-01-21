Greenbrier teacher wins statewide recognition

Micah Edwards won the Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education’s CTE Teacher of the Year award in July of 2022.

 Submitted photo

The Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education (AACTE) named Greenbrier High School (GHS) teacher Micah Edwards its 2022 CTE Teacher of the Year, Greenbrier School District Deputy Superintendent Kelli Martin told the Log Cabin Democrat recently.

Edwards serves in three different roles at GHS, the school she joined in 2018 after spending time at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs. She’s the school’s business teacher, Future Business Leaders of America advisor and work-based learning coordinator. A graduate of Arkansas Tech University and Henderson State, Edwards told the Log Cabin in an interview on Thursday that she was “very shocked and very blessed” when she heard she won the AACTE award.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.