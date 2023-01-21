Greenbrier teacher wins statewide recognition

The Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Education (AACTE) named Greenbrier High School (GHS) teacher Micah Edwards its 2022 CTE Teacher of the Year, Greenbrier School District Deputy Superintendent Kelli Martin told the Log Cabin Democrat recently.
Edwards serves in three different roles at GHS, the school she joined in 2018 after spending time at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs. She’s the school’s business teacher, Future Business Leaders of America advisor and work-based learning coordinator. A graduate of Arkansas Tech University and Henderson State, Edwards told the Log Cabin in an interview on Thursday that she was “very shocked and very blessed” when she heard she won the AACTE award.
“It was a huge confidence booster when Ms. Martin even nominated me in the first place,” Edwards said. “To feel like I had made a positive impact that was noticeable [was important].”
One of her administrators, GHS Assistant Principal Nikkina Porter, said the entire GHS team was nervous for her ahead of the announcement of her award win and said seeing Edwards get recognized for her work was special because teachers don’t get recognized often enough.
“Proud is not the right word because you see them and you know that they do all this,” Porter said. “I’m so glad that they get recognized for it. Teachers all over do this kind of work and it’s really awesome to see when they are recognized for the work they’re doing.”
Porter described Edwards as one of her “go-to” people she knows can assist her when she needs help. And the work Edwards is doing in GHS’ CTE program is having a real impact on students.
Edwards said students in GHS’ CTE program have the opportunity to get job experience through the district’s partnerships with other local businesses. First Service Bank and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office are just two of several organizations that have provided GHS students with job experience tailored to their interests.
“It’s not your normal teenage job,” Edwards said. “It’s specifically what they’re wanting to major in as they progress from high school into college and what they’re interested in and what they’ve been learning so far at GHS.”
Under Edward’s guidance, GHS’ CTE program continues to grow. On Thursday, GHS announced that it received a $38,000 grant to help start its sports medicine program, an area of study that students in Edwards’ classes will now have the opportunity to explore.
“This just helps us to keep the standard high,” Porter said. “[Edward’s work and award] keeps us going in the direction we want to go. We want to keep making sure that we’re top notch at what we do for the kids.”
The AACTE award isn’t Edwards’ first honor. In 2019, the Arkansas Business Education Association named her their New Teacher of the Year. For the AACTE award, Edwards’ nominators spoke on her ability to help students connect with local businesses.
“As the CTE and intern advisor, she has helped not only my organization find fitting and well-balanced inters that enhance [our] program, but she has assisted and connected students to opportunities [repeatedly] for numerous businesses and organizations in our community throughout the years,” a community partner who works with Edwards wrote about her ahead of the AACTE award presentation in July 2022.
“She is a CTE leader who pours her energy, wisdom and love for CTE into her career and community,” one of Edwards’ supervisors, unnamed, wrote about her.
After her AACTE award honor, Edwards is now competing to be named the Association for Career and Technical Education’s Region IV Teacher of the Year, an honor that will be announced at the association’s annual conference in Biloxi, Miss., March 29-31. If she wins that award, she’ll be up for national recognition in the fall.
“We always worry [if] we are doing enough for the kids coming into our classrooms,” Edwards said. “To be recognized for the things that I’m doing would give me the reassurance that we are doing some great things here at Greenbrier with our CTE program.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
