Greenbrier Public Schools administrators and staff held a variety of training and orientation events on Monday, the district announced via social media.
New Greenbrier teachers took part in an orientation with administrators, including district Superintendent Scott Spainhour, Deputy Superintendent Kelli Martin and Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Worthey. The administrators explained the district’s mission, values and core beliefs.
“After this, our new teachers were able to tour the community and our schools, culminating with a visit to City Hall to hear from Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick,” Greenbrier’s social media post about the orientation read.
At Greenbrier Middle School (GMS), teachers convened for training ahead of the start of classes on Aug. 16. Monday’s training included creating teams of faculty “that will support students in behavior, social-emotional learning and health and wellness,” Greenbrier’s social media post about the training read.
“GMS teachers also facilitated breakout sessions for each other focused on differentiation, classroom culture and technology,” the post read.
Other trainings and professional development events have also occurred at Greenbrier in recent weeks. Trainers led a professional development session on “inclusive practices” recently.
“Inclusive practices mean every student has equitable access to core instruction that leads to greater opportunities for students to reach college, career and life goals,” a district post about the training read. “We are so grateful for our special services team for everything they do for our students.”
With classes just one week away from resuming, elementary students at Greenbrier will have their open house on Thursday. Pre-kindergarten students will meet their teachers at 4:30 p.m., while kindergarteners will follow at 5 p.m. First through fifth grade students will meet their teachers at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
