The Greenbrier City Council approved a resolution for the city to apply for a Metroplan program for a new pedestrian walkway during its regular meeting Monday.
The program through Metroplan allows for small cities to apply for funds to have different projects be engineered, and Greenbrier qualifies for this program.
The city of Greenbrier is looking to create a pedestrian walkway over Highway 65 that would allow students to have easier access to the schools.
This pedestrian walkway would connect to the schools and cross over somewhere between Planet Fitness and Dr. Bowman’s office before going toward Matthews Park.
The city has already gotten a letter from the school district that told the city that the district will do anything they can to help so that students can get over Highway 65 to the school.
The resolution was approved by an unanimous vote.
Aldermen also heard from a Greenbrier resident who was seeking an appeal on a decision made by the Greenbrier Planning Commission.
The resident previous requested to the Planning Commission to have her existing carport come up an extra 24 feet in front of her house line in order to fit four cars because her children are getting new vehicles.
The Planning Commission said that her request would be too close because the city is planning on widening that road and because she previously had an existing variance from 2019 that would have to be amended, but the resident said that she doesn’t feel that either of these should be a problem with her request.
The city council ended up approving her appeal with aldermen saying that they don’t see any harm in it and that they appreciate her coming to them because some people in the city would do it without asking.
Permission for the Greenbrier Booster Club to set off Fireworks during the football games when the team scores.
An ordinance to to rezone property at 130 Highway 225 East from agricultural to residential.
