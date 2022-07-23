Greenbrier Public Hearing

Greenbrier announces it will hold a public hearing to discuss the amphitheater in Matthew Park. It will also be applying for a $250,000 grant.

The City of Greenbrier will hold a public hearing on Thursday for the public to voice their opinions on the proposed Matthew Park Amphitheater.

The meeting will be at Greenbrier City Hall at 6 p.m. with the purpose of identifying potential recreation needs and priorities for the outdoor park, with the main focus of the meeting being for the amphitheater.

