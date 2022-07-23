The City of Greenbrier will hold a public hearing on Thursday for the public to voice their opinions on the proposed Matthew Park Amphitheater.
The meeting will be at Greenbrier City Hall at 6 p.m. with the purpose of identifying potential recreation needs and priorities for the outdoor park, with the main focus of the meeting being for the amphitheater.
“We’re hoping to use the amphitheater for more than just concerts,” Shellie O’Quinn, the director of the Greenbrier City Event Center, said. “It could be used for outdoor classrooms and hopefully even our farmers market.”
The amphitheater will also be handicap accessible.
After the meeting, Greenbrier officials will submit an application for an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to help with the funding for the park and amphitheater. The maximum amount of the grant is $250,000 with a 50/50 match with the city.
Minorities, people with disabilities, senior citizens and special interest groups are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting can call 501-733-1140 as well as send written comments to O’Quinn at P.O. Box 415, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
