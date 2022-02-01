Greenbrier is set to once again host the annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 19 in order to raise money for the Arkansas Special Olympics team.
The fundraiser event will be held at Woolly Hollow State Park in Greenbrier where people are invited to jump into the freezing cold waters of Lake Bennett.
Participants must raise a minimum of $50 in order to plunge by creating a fundraising page. To create a page, participants can visit www.special olympicsarkansas.org/polar-plunge, select the Greenbrier page and set up their online fundraising page. Then they can ask family and friends to help donate online to that page and print out and bring a copy with them to the event to present on plunge day.
Multiple local teams have already been created including Clinton High School, the Vilonia Eagles and the Conway Police Department.
The Polar Plunge is bringing back cash prizes for this year’s event where raffle tickets can be earned based on how much money a participant raises, which will enter them in a drawing that will be held at the end of the Plunge season.
There will be three $1,000 giveaways and someone will win $250 at each of the Polar plunge locations.
The tiers are as follows:
$50 minimum donation per plunger
Allows you to plunge.
Official Plunge T-shirt.
$250 collected donations
Official Plunge T-shirt.
Plunge towel.
3 raffle tickets.
$500 collected donations
Official Plunge T-shirt.
Plunge towel.
7 raffle tickets.
$750 collected donations
Official Plunge T-shirt.
Plunge towel.
10 raffle tickets.
$1,000 collected donations
Official Plunge T-shirt.
Plunge towel.
15 raffle tickets.
$1,500+ collected donations
Official Plunge T-shirt.
Plunge towel.
25 raffle tickets.
On-site registration begins at 10:30 a.m. on plunge day with parades and prizes being given out at 11:30 am. The plunge will start at noon.
Throughout the month of February, there will be multiple different Polar Plunges across the state, including in Russellville, Hot Springs and Searcy, as well as a virtual option for people who don’t want to attend in person but still want to support the cause.
In order to be eligible for the prizes, virtual plungers must complete their plunge by the end of February and they can do so in a variety of ways including letting someone hose them down, taking an ice cold shower or bath, running through a sprinkler, or participating in teams with a water balloon fight.
All proceeds raised from the event will go toward supporting Team Arkansas at the Special Olympics, which will be held in Orlando in June.
“By plunging with us, they help bring opportunity and inclusion to over 19,500 Special Olympics athletes and young athletes across the state,” Brenda Dowdy, the event organizer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.