The Piccolo Zoppé Family Circus has been hosting its winter circus production at Matthews Park in Greenbrier, and is set to put on a special celebration for New Year's Eve.
The circus will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration at 8:30 p.m. on Friday which will include party favors, a countdown starting at 11 p.m., a meet-and-greet in the ring after the show, a “DJ dance party” and other surprises.
Other shows still left for the production include Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m., New Years Eve at 4 p.m., Jan. 1 at 4 p.m., and Jan. 1 at 7:30 p.m., although the latter was sold out as of Wednesday morning according to the website.
Admission for adults is $25 a person and $15 for children 2-17 years old. These tickets are general admission and those who purchase these tickets will be seated in the bleachers of the show. There is also a VIP ticketing option that costs $30 no matter the age which will be seated in padded chairs at the front of the show for the “best view.”
The show has has a reserved area on the bottom two rows of the show for the elderly and anyone who cannot climb high enough to the bleachers due to physical disabilities.
“We really enjoyed the circus,” Anna M. said in a five star, verified purchase review on the circus’s website. “It was so nice to see the entire group work together to put on the show. We laughed and enjoyed exciting acts. We were very pleasantly surprised with the entire program. Would highly recommend to our friends!”
The Zoppé family has been putting on circus shows as far back as 1842 when the family lived in Italy. Tosca Zoppe, a sixth generation circus performer and the current director of the Zoppé Family Circus, is a native of Greenbrier and has now brought the production to her hometown.
“Piccolo Zoppé, little Zoppé, is a showcase for those seeking to further their performing skills,” she said. “A show for students involved in Scuola Zoppé, as well as performers new and seasoned, designed to display their talents in the best way possible.”
The Zoppé family has had a wide range of accomplishments including being the key circus consultants for the equestrian acts in the hit 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman” and have been featured in the Best Picture winning Cecil B DeMille 1952 film “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
“Piccolo Zoppé is an intimate European style circus classic in its beauty,” the show’s website said. “No audience member is more than 18 feet away from the ring. Feeling the rush of the Zoppé horses galloping by is an experience young and old will not soon forget.”
The show has been going on nightly since Tuesday, Dec. 21, apart from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and has had multiple sold-out shows.
