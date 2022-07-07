The Greenbrier Area Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with AR Biz Assist for a round table forum on July 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Herschel Hall.
The forum will feature local experts from many different fields to discuss tips on how to start a small business.
“We know that operating or starting a small business can be a challenge and often business owners or entrepreneurs need help to connect with the resources they need to launch or propel their endeavor,” the event’s registration website said.
Angela Gardner with the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will be at the forum as well as the Small Business Administration and Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.
The event was funded in part through a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration in partnership with The University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Registration is free but required and can be found at https://form.jotform.com/greenbrierchamber/ar-biz-assist where all that is needed to provide is the the participant’s name, business, email and phone number.
AR Biz Assist is powered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Arkansas State Chamber and the Greenbrier Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lunch will be produced by B. Hive Catering.
