A new partnership between Greenbrier Public Schools and the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM) “just feels right,” district Superintendent Scott Spainhour told audience members at an announcement event at the Greenbrier High School (GHS) Fine Arts Center on Monday.

The partnership, known as the “Core+ Impact Academy,” will “expand the previous concurrent enrollment opportunities for GHS students, allowing them to significantly advance their pursuit of college credits through the completion of the Arkansas General Education Core or an associate degree,” a news release issued by UACCM on Wednesday read.

