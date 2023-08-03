A new partnership between Greenbrier Public Schools and the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM) “just feels right,” district Superintendent Scott Spainhour told audience members at an announcement event at the Greenbrier High School (GHS) Fine Arts Center on Monday.
The partnership, known as the “Core+ Impact Academy,” will “expand the previous concurrent enrollment opportunities for GHS students, allowing them to significantly advance their pursuit of college credits through the completion of the Arkansas General Education Core or an associate degree,” a news release issued by UACCM on Wednesday read.
Thanks to the partnership, GHS students will have 55 college-level academic courses in 25 subject areas available to them this fall. The Core+ Impact Academy builds on years of previous collaboration between Greenbrier and UACCM, district Deputy Superintendent Kelli Martin said on Monday.
“Martin stated the Greenbrier officials discovered UACCM’s Dr. Larry D. Davis Workforce Training Center was a treasure so close to Greenbrier, and the partnership expanded to concurrent credit and general education degree classes,” the news release read.
A GHS student who will benefit from the academy, Chanley Wood, also spoke on Monday, telling the audience that she is working to graduate with an Associate of Arts degree in addition to her high school diploma thanks to GHS’ partnership with UACCM.
“I’m so thankful I can get my degree early through this program,” Wood said.
Additionally, GHS students have the opportunity to benefit from UACCM’s partnership with the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville (UA-F). Known as the “Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship,” the partnership “allows eligible students who earn an Associate of Arts degree at UACCM to transfer as a junior to UA-F and continue to pay UACCM’s in-county tuition rate,” the news release read.
Greenbrier and UACCM officials signed the partnership’s Memorandum of Understanding on Monday. Final approval of the academy is required by the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
