The city of Greenbrier and the city of Vilonia have set dates for their Halloween events “Boo Brier” and Vilonia Trunk or Treat.
The city of Greenbrier has set its annual Boo Frier event for 6-8 p.m. on Halloween at the Greenbrier Event Center, 5 Lois Lane.
“Boo Brier is a fun event designed to be a safe environment to trick-or-treat while also giving local businesses and organizations a venue to promote their products/services,” the event’s booth signup page said.
Businesses can sign up to have a booth at the event by filling out a Google form at https://forms.gle/qnASP tx1C4eLyFdNA. Deadline to sign up is Oct. 24.
Businesses will be will be provided with a six-foot table and a space that is approximately 10 feet wide by six feet deep.
Set up for businesses that register to the event is from 4-6 p.m. and these businesses need to bring enough candy for 1,500 to 2,000 kids. Businesses can also bring pre-packaged goody bags with promotional materials inside as well as provide games, hands-on crafts and other activities.
Vilonia will be hosting its annual Truck or Treat event on Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the Vilonia baseball Complex on Cemetery Street.
The event will also include a costume contest hosted by Vilonia City Hall and it will also be handing out popcorn.
Both Halloween events in Vilonia and Greenbrier are free and open to the public.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
