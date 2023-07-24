A Greenbrier woman received a winning Powerball lottery ticket as a gift and ended up with a $200,000 prize. Cally Krisell recently claimed her lottery prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.

Her stepdad purchased the ticket at the Flash Market No. 7406, 481 US-65 N. in Clinton, for the July 17 drawing. The winning numbers were white balls 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, with the Powerball being 21. The multiplier was four.

