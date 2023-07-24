A Greenbrier woman received a winning Powerball lottery ticket as a gift and ended up with a $200,000 prize. Cally Krisell recently claimed her lottery prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.
Her stepdad purchased the ticket at the Flash Market No. 7406, 481 US-65 N. in Clinton, for the July 17 drawing. The winning numbers were white balls 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, with the Powerball being 21. The multiplier was four.
Krisell’s stepdad matched the four white balls and the Powerball number. However, since he paid the additional $1 for the Power Play option, the $50,000 prize was increased to $200,000.
“My stepdad plays the numbers of me and my daughter’s birthdates,” Krisell told lottery officials. “We always had a running joke that if he won big, he would give me the winning ticket.”
Krisell was at home when she received a surprise visit from her stepdad, saying he had something important to tell her. Little did she know that their joke had become a reality.
“He stated he had good and bad news,” Krisell said. “He gave me the bad news first – I must start paying my own phone bill. The good news – I have money to pay it with, and then he gave me the lottery ticket.”
Krisell first told her husband about the win. She plans to put her lottery prize toward home improvements and a family vacation.
Tickets are available for purchase at an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery retailer or on the Jackpocket app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.