Rachel Atkinson, the assistant principal at Greenbrier Middle School, was named the 2022 Arkansas Association of Middle Level Administrators (AAMLA) Assistant Principal of the Year, which is given out once a year to a middle school assistant principal in Arkansas who has demonstrated success in providing high-quality learning to their students.
Atkinson has served as the assistant principal at Greenbrier Middle School for four years and is dedicated to educating Arkansas students.
“The love of her students and the pride she takes in this school is readily apparent to her students, their parents, her peers, and those she leads,” Sarah Jerry, GMS principal, said. “She has a character that demonstrates humility, strength, confidence, hard work, and integrity.”
Tory Moix, a seventh-grade math teacher at GMS said that Atkinson is an exceptional leader and together they both helped organize the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) team.
“Through this experience, Rachel has led with teachers and students at the forefront of every decision,” Moix said. “She understands and is willing to do whatever it takes for her staff, students, parents, and community. Her ability to lead with inclusivity and intention makes working for Rachel a true honor.”
During her time as assistant principal, Atkinson has facilitated student intervention team meetings at the Middle School, where team members are assigned actionable steps to support students facing academic, behavioral and social challenges.
“Ms. Atkinson goes above and beyond in the area of student support,” Bryce Bennet, director of teaching and learning at Greenbrier, said.
