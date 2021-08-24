Greenbrier Public Schools’ Eastside Elementary’s community garden has been a success since it was first started back on Earth Day of this year, according to Eastside Principal Mandi Dunlap.
The produce made from the school’s community garden over the past few months have been given to families in the area who have stopped by and picked up the free produce from the garden’s stand.
“Mr. Richard Klerk, Master Gardener has partnered with us to help this project,” Dunlap said. “Tyler Fletcher, Eastside first-grade teacher and the Greenbrier District Teacher of the Year, has been instrumental in leading this garden project.”
The school has also recently added a fall garden to the community garden that will produce fall vegetables such as carrots and potatoes during the autumn season.
“As a school, we are committed to making Greenbrier healthier through our garden project,” Dunlap said.
The Eastside Elementary community garden was built thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Farm to Table Program plus $200 donation from Brock Custom Homes of Conway.
