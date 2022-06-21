Will Ratliff, O.D., of Greenbrier, Arkansas, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
Ratliff earned the Class of 1967 Memorial Endowed Award, which recognizes a graduate demonstrating outstanding leadership and includes a $1,000 scholarship.
Ratliff is the son of Gina and Jim Ratliff. He is a graduate of Greenbrier High School and the University of Arkansas.
Optometrists are independent, primary health care providers who specialize in the examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases/disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures, as well as the diagnosis of related systemic conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.