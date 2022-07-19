Marcus Rush

Marcus Rush (pictured with his wife, Linda) of Greenbrier wins first place in the flatbed division at the 2022 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship competition held June 24–25 at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers.

 Submitted photo

Marcus Rush, a professional truck driver for Walmart Transportation who lives in Greenbrier, won first place in the flatbed division at the 2022 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship competition held June 24–25 at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers. The event is hosted by the Arkansas Trucking Association.

Rush was among 108 drivers to compete in three categories: pre-trip inspection, written examination and driving skills.

