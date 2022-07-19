Marcus Rush, a professional truck driver for Walmart Transportation who lives in Greenbrier, won first place in the flatbed division at the 2022 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship competition held June 24–25 at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers. The event is hosted by the Arkansas Trucking Association.
Rush was among 108 drivers to compete in three categories: pre-trip inspection, written examination and driving skills.
“Through pandemics, heat waves and holidays, truck drivers and technicians are always working to keep trucks safely on the road so we can enjoy the things we want and need, from medicine to swing sets and everything in between,” Shannon Newton, Arkansas Trucking Association president, said. “All of the men and women who competed at the Arkansas Trucking Championship deserve to be congratulated not only for their professional achievements, but for their commitment to safety and for supporting our communities.”
This year’s event attracted more than 600 individuals including contestants, judges, friends, family, colleagues and spectators.
Rush has been in the industry for 23 years and has driven for Walmart Transportation for the past five. His career includes 2.5 million safe driving miles.
He is a regular competitor at the state competition and has placed first in 2007, 2008 and 2009. In 2013, he also won the Carl Thomas Award for the highest score on the written test.
In his free time, Rush enjoys kayaking. He lives in Greenbrier with his wife Wendi.
Rush and other Walmart Transportation competitors collectively earned their company the Large Team award for teams over 10 competitors with the highest average score.
This is the first state championship since July 2019. ATA and the national organization cancelled the annual competitions while drivers continued to respond to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
“We’ve been looking forward to hosting the championship again and properly celebrating the professionals who have served on the frontline with dedication and incredible skill that kept trucks rolling while the world stopped,” Newton said. “This was truly a return of the champions, and I am excited to cheer on Marcus and the rest of Team Arkansas who will go on to compete for the national title next month. Every competitor deserves our appreciation and respect for their professionalism and commitment.”
Rush will be one of nine truck drivers representing Arkansas at the National Truck Driving Championships, Aug. 16–19 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Hosted by the American Trucking Associations, the national competition showcases the safest and most professional truck drivers who work every day on our nation’s highways.
