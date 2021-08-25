The Arkansas Animal Rescue Foundation awarded Greener Days Ahead Rescue, a local animal shelter group, a $2,500 grant to help the organization with vetting costs to further their work in Faulkner County.
In addition to the grant, a private donor has pledged to match the grant funds, meaning the group will receive $5,000 to help with costs.
Greener Days Ahead rescue has been serving Faulkner County since 1999. The group manages its own facilities.
Some of the recent facility improvements included “big fans, divider walls, raised beds for every kennel, stainless raised feeding and drinking pails,” a Greener Days Ahead spokesman said.
The facility also includes five large outdoor playgrounds runs, a separate intake area for potentially sick animals and a building that is climate controlled for animal in recovery, training and waiting for adoption.
