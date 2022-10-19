On Wednesday, Arkansas Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said he would chart his own path away from some of the initiatives of current State Attorney General Leslie Rutledge if voters elect him to fill Rutledge’s position on Nov. 8. The remarks were made at Arkansas PBS’ Attorney General Debate at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall, the fifth debate PBS has hosted this week.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m going to do things the way that I do them and not copy [anyone]…” Griffin said in regard to whether Rutledge has had any failures in her eight years as Attorney General and if he’d run the office differently than her. “I think there will be things [in the Attorney General’s Office] that I sustain, but there are also things that I would do differently.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.