Lindsey Griffin, Greenbrier High School assistant principal, was named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals (AASSP).
The award, which was given to Griffin by the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Assistant Executive Director Mike Mertens, is given out each year to an assistant principal of an Arkansas secondary-level school who succeeds in helping to provide high-quality learning opportunity for their school’s students.
“Mrs. Griffin works to find a place where each student feels like they belong,” Amy Squires, GHS special education teacher, said. “This could be in clubs like FFA, FACS, FBLA or other student organizations. When students find their connection, they will often show leadership skills not previously seen by teachers in the classroom.”
Griffin has worked as an assistant principal for six years, four of which have been at GHS, and is said to be dedicated to the profession by her peers and the students she teaches.
“Mrs. Griffin has mentored teachers like me who are working toward advanced degrees in educational leadership,” Squires said. “She found ways for us to be involved in leadership teams where we help make decisions for the building.”
Griffin has created Greenbrier’s first-ever alternative learning program, Future Opportunities Created For Unique Students (FOCUS).
“She ensures parents and students participate in placement/monitoring meetings for input on needs and future goals,” Kelli Martin, deputy superintendent at Greenbrier Public Schools, said. “She facilitates weekly student intervention meetings with a FOCUS facilitator, counselors and students, creating schedules to move students toward graduation and beyond.”
Griffin’s coworkers, peers, students and parents of her students say that she’s extremely deserving of the award.
“Mrs. Griffin is very aware and compassionate about the needs of students, all students, but particularly those in high risk and challenging circumstances,” Tony Crocker, a parent in the Greenbrier School District, said. “My observation is whenever she must, whether called upon or not, she personally takes this responsibility.”
