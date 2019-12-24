Officials across Arkansas have taken to wishing residents across the state well wishes this holiday season.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin issues a statement on Monday.
“My family and I wish all Arkansans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” Griffin said. “During this holiday season, let us remember all our servicemembers and first responders who sacrifice so much for our safety and security. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their service.
“I pray that the Lord blesses you and that you enjoy this wonderful time of year with your friends and family. Thank you for the honor of serving as your lieutenant governor, and I look forward to serving you in 2020.”
Griffin was elected as lieutenant governor of Arkansas on Nov. 4, 2014 and was re-elected for another four-year term on Nov. 6, 2018.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the First Lady Susan Hutchinson also wished the state a Merry Christmas via the governor’s YouTube channel.
To view the message, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCLJcNdgp2PMEmiqJEoYzqwQ.
