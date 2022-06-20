First Community Bank will host a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its future principal Conway location at 766 Harkrider Street at 10 a.m. June 27.
The site currently houses a temporary building for customers to conduct business, and will soon become home to a state-of-the-art banking center. The property, located in the downtown district at the corner of Harkrider and Polk streets, is a highly visible corridor that will become a focal point once a new structure graces this corner. While supplies last, refreshments will be provided and various giveaways will be available. The public is invited to attend and celebrate.
“We’re so excited to make this investment in Conway and to begin work on this project,” said Grant Gordy, community president in Conway. “This banking center demonstrates First Community Bank’s ongoing commitment to our community and a place where we can continue to grow for years to come.”
Flynco, Inc., of Little Rock, has been selected as the contractor for the project. Construction will soon begin on the full-service banking facility, with the goal of completing the building project in the third quarter of 2023. Tim Yelvington with RPPY Architects designed the 17,000 square-foot, two-story complex. The branch will include unique features like charging stations for electric cars, a smoothie café, as well as a bike rack and workstation. In addition, a spacious community room will be available to the public for training and meeting purposes, or even personal events or gatherings.
First Community Bank operates at 1089 Front Street. The bank is a one-stop-financial-center offering traditional banking services as well as insurance, home mortgage, brokerage and trust services.
For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www .firstcommunity.net.
