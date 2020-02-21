Faulkner County Council on Aging and the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center will celebrate Black History Month with a special program 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 27.
The life of prominent Faulkner County stonemason, carpenter and farmer Silas Owens Sr. (1907 – 1960) will be remembered through, “A Storm Couldn’t Tear Them Down: The Mixed Masonry Buildings of Silas Owens Sr.” presentation by Holly Hope with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.
Owens was known in the central Arkansas area for his superior craftsmanship and a vernacular style of construction known by the 21st century as Mixed Masonry.
The incredibly skilled stonemason is responsible for several significant buildings in our area, with 29 of his structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
His work was often identifiable by a beautiful herringbone pattern, which can be seen on Mitchell Street in Conway.
The Hall-Hogan Grocery Store was originally in the historic Mitchell Street structure, but it is now a private residence. The Smith-Hughes Building in Twin Groves was originally constructed by Owens in 1938. The former school continues to be utilized as a library and community center today. Another of his works is the Reptile House and Elephant House at the Little Rock Zoo.
Through historic preservation, Silas Owens Sr.’s architectural legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.
To learn more about the contributions and life of Owens, as well as enjoy a musical performance by Tangela Willis and poetry reading by Patricia Walker, the public is invited to attend.
Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center is located at 705 E Siebenmorgen in Conway.
