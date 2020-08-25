A protest is underway in Conway after city officials reportedly denied allowing “Reinvest in Conway” supporters a spot on the city council’s agenda.
“Reinvest in Conway” organizers hoped for the chance to speak during the Conway City Council’s regular-scheduled meeting Tuesday (Aug. 25) night about the need for a town hall meeting but instead were “denied and were not given any explanation as to why,” Hadiyah Cummings, one of the group’s founders, said.
The protest began at 3 p.m. Tuesday in front of Conway City Hall.
Co-founder Stephanie Gray said the group wants an explanation as to why they were not allowed the chance to talk about why they believe the city should host a public forum regarding police and the public.
“We have been trying to persuade the city council to host a public forum or town hall about police brutality, racism in this city, issues like Lionel Morris [and] Jaleel Medlock’s [deaths] and these sort of cases. They have not done this and so we applied to be on the agenda for the city council meeting tonight and we were rejected and given no explanation as to why we were not put on the agenda,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
The group held up signs that read: “Black Lives Matter”, “Lionel Morris and Jaleel Medlock Should still be ALIVE!”, “Defund the Police” and more.
Arkansas Patriots supporters lined the sidewalk across the street from the Reinvest in Conway protestors.
The Patriots said they opposed defunding the police and that they wanted to advocate their support for law enforcement.
“Blue lives matter. Black lives matter. Brown lives matter. All lives matter. Just because we’re standing out here (and we haven’t said a word to them), we’re racist,” one Patriots supporter said as the Reinvest in Conway protestors chanted: “Brrrr! It’s cold in here. There must be some racists in the atmosphere!”
One of the men with the Arkansas Patriots supports said that while the protestors on the other side of the street may feel threatened by the Patriots’ firearms, the group did not want to make anyone feel uneasy.
“It’s not that we’re here because we need the police for protection, because we can protect ourselves. We’re here not only for ourselves, but the other businesses as well. We’re not here to point our guns at people. These are not to scare them. These are to show a statement — we’re able to defend ourselves and we will if we have to,” one of the Patriots supports said.
Read full details on Tuesday’s protest in the Thursday edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
