Thanks to the generosity of the local community, inmates within the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department will get a taste of goodness this holiday season.
Daniel Tyler, the executive director of Deliver Hope, also serves as one of five chaplains for the sheriff’s department.
Before Thanksgiving, the jail reached out to the group about providing supplies to make a special meal for those who are incarcerated and they jumped on the chance to do this.
“The reality is that the Christmas and the Thanksgiving holiday meals are really important for your family and to mine and just because somebody made a choice that put them in jail, doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be able to celebrate as well,” Tyler said.
This act, he said, is Matthew 25 in motion where the Bible says to visit those in prison.
“It’s just a simple way for us to show people that are in a tough spot that there is still a God who loves and cares for them and he’s still in pursuit of them,” Tyler said.
The chaplain mentioned a quote that helped him see people who have made bad choices, in the light of God’s grace.
“You can’t blame the dark for being dark,” Tyler said. “You have to blame the light for not shining in dark places. So, this is a way that we can shine a little light in a dark spot.”
Ultimately, he said, they show other people grace because of the grace that has been shown them and given by God. Tyler said we all make mistakes but it’s not his place to look at someone who has made a bad decision and just them in any capacity.
In Romans, he said, scripture reads that there’s nothing that anyone can do that can separate them from the love of Jesus Christ.
“I don’t know where in scripture it was my place to judge somebody … I’ve made pour choices,” Tyler said. “I don’t think there’s anywhere in scripture where it says, ‘just take what you get and that’s what it is.’ There’s a lot of grace there.”
He said “it’s a joy” to be able to meet people who are devastating circumstances and already feel like they are worthless.
“So, because people feel like they are worthless, a lot of times they just continue to make decisions that make people think that they are worthless,” Tyler said. “I feel like it’s our role as Christ followers, and a chaplain for the sheriff’s department, to show up in their feelings of worthlessness and let them know that they’re not and I think that’s what a simple meal does.”
God’s been good to them too, he said, quickly filling the requests for around 150 turkeys, more than 100 pies, dozens of eggs and other foods.
“I love it,” Tyler said. “It doesn’t surprise me, I’ve said this before. This city … when you present the need properly, with encouragement, and all that, this city’s been incredible.
“It doesn’t surprise me one bit but I’m so grateful for this community for being willing to step up and love people who are in broken circumstances.”
The Log Cabin Democrat asked Tyler what he thought about the promptness of the response.
“It makes me feel proud … you think about your prodigal family member who hasn’t been to a Christmas meal in five years and then all of a sudden, they show up,” he said. “You would want them to sit down and have a special meal with your family. It’s just, a little bit of a piece of that for people who are incarcerated.”
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
