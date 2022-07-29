Graphic

Arkansas’ thirsty farm fields and emptying reservoirs may get some relief this weekend, with hopes that the forecast rainfall is gentle rather than furious, said Mike Hamilton, extension irrigation educator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Weeks of triple-digit highs and dry weather at a time when crops are at peak water need have prompted Arkansas farmers to drive their irrigation equipment relentlessly. As pastures and hay meadows dry to a crisp, ranchers have had to sell cattle they can no longer feed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.