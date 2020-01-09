Growth in Vilonia catches Metroplan's attention

Metroplan, the federally-designated metropolitan planning organization for the region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties, released its annual Economic Review and Outlook on Wednesday, focusing in part on some high points for Vilonia and Conway.
In its report, Metroplan describes Vilonia as “a city that’s been growing rapidly over the past three decades, with more coming,” which is why the city was included.
“During the year 2018, the City of Vilonia began assisting Metroplan with building permit data,” the report stated. “The data we receive from our member cities helps with estimating housing, population and economic trends across the region. Over time, Metroplan will blend Vilonia data into its overall statistics.”
Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin told the Log Cabin Democrat he was excited to see people taking notice of the city’s growth.
“It’s not a secret anymore,” he said with a laugh. “We’re experiencing a lot of growth. It’s good to see it being recognized.”
Scroggin said he and Keith Hillman, Vilonia’s director of economic development, have seen “40 new starts in the past six months in housing” with 14-15 to start so far this year.
“We recovered from the disasters we faced. We’re seeing a tremendous growth spurt out here,” the mayor said. “We’ve got several new sidewalk projects with lighting for the sidewalks and the new City Park (about to start). It takes a long time to build a community but we’re building some good seeds here.”
Another bright point of Faulkner County in the report was the hike of single-family homes in Conway.
“During the first half of 2019 housing construction moved up a bit: steady overall in single-family, while ticking up in multifamily. Conway saw a big jump in new single-family homes, with 158 new units from January – June 2019, compared with 71 in the 2018 January-June interval,” the report stated. “Conway saw construction of a new 160-unit complex south of Dave Ward Drive, just west of Harkrider.”
The report also highlighted the Opportunity Zones, small urban and suburban areas where investors can qualify for important U.S. tax credits, in Conway.
“The idea is to open disadvantaged areas up to redevelopment,” according to the report. “Opportunity Zones are boosting investment and land development in several older portions of Conway, Jacksonville and Little Rock.”
To view the report in its entirety, visit http://metroplan.org/sites/default/files/media/publications/EconomicReview2019.pdf.
