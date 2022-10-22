The three candidates for Arkansas’ gubernatorial election have made their case for why voters across the state should cast their ballots for them despite all of them having relatively little experience holding elected office. The cases, made on Friday at Arkansas PBS’ debate at Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus, centered on the candidates’ contrasting leadership styles.
Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders – press secretary for former President Donald Trump from 2017-2019, current Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board member, an official at the U.S. Department of Education from 2004-2006 and an adviser or campaign manager for multiple Arkansas Republican political candidates since 2007 – said voters should choose her because she’s prepared to respond to challenges no one can expect. Referencing her time in the White House, Sanders said she’s “been tested at the highest level of government under the most intense criticism you can possibly imagine.”
“Anybody can talk about specific policies and the things they want to do,” Sanders said. “But, the real test of a leader is when they’re challenged with things that they never see coming.”
One of her opponents, Democrat nominee Chris Jones – an engineer and minister who holds master’s and doctorate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and previously served as the executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, among other leadership positions – said he’s the only candidate in the gubernatorial race who has worked as an executive for “multiple multi-million dollar organizations.” Trying to separate himself from his opponents, Jones said he has the compassion Arkansans want for the governorship.
“What I’ve heard from all Arkansans is that we need a leader who has compassion, who actually will work for all Arkansans, no matter who you are, your background, party affiliation or where you come from,” Jones said. “As governor, I will certainly do that every single day in office.”
The Libertarian nominee, Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. – a pastor who has worked as a missionary overseas and with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, as well as having run for the U.S. Senate against Tom Cotton in 2020 – conceded that he didn’t have the resume of either of his opponents, but said he has a “lifetime” of experience serving people in Arkansas and abroad.
“In leadership, it takes a milieu of different skills,” Harrington said. “Not only do you have to be strong, but you have to have compassion [and] be firm, fair and consistent.
Later, candidates spoke on why voters should trust them as compared to their opponents. Sanders said voters should trust her because she has spent her campaign focusing on “empowerment” through positive messaging. Jones said credibility is a “real” issue in the race and mentioned an Arkansan he met on the campaign trail, saying they told Jones not to forget about them and their community. Harrington highlighted his integrity and without naming Sanders, referenced former President Trump’s credibility.
“When it comes to the truth, when it comes to the things that matter the most, there comes a point in each and every one of our lives where we have to stand up and we have to do the right thing…” Harrington said. “We have to find a way to get back to these basics in our government of trusting one another.”
The 2022 gubernatorial race has had its fair share of discussion regarding national political issues, namely the policies of President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled House and Senate. In their comments on Friday, all three candidates discussed the balance of state and national politics in the race and whether the race is a referendum on national politics or focused on Arkansas. Sanders, whose campaign announcement video for governor that she released in early 2021 featured significant discussion on Washington, D.C., politics, said a balance between discussion of national and state politics is required, adding that candidates can’t ignore the “failures” of federal legislators and the president. Despite that, she said she’s running to “transform” Arkansas.
“The reason I’m running for governor is because I think the places where we can make the biggest difference and transform our state and impact and empower families is at the state level,” Sanders said.
Jones said the race has been about Arkansas from the beginning and highlighted his “PB&J” platform, preschool, broadband and jobs, likening the experience some Arkansans have to eating a bad peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“Arkansans across this state, in places from Mena to Cove [and] Stamps to Wabbaseka are taking bites and getting dry bread,” Jones said. “We need preschool, broadband and jobs across the entire state, and as governor, that’s what I will focus on.”
Harrington spoke on the “hyper-partisan” politics of Washington, D.C., and said he decided to run for governor instead of on the federal level because of the partisan nature of the federal government.
“All the stuff that’s going on in Washington, D.C., and all the talking heads on cable news, sometimes we need to tune them out and remember that we have neighbors in this state that believe differently,” Harrington said. “We need to get back down to these basics of good governance.”
Part of the discussion on the balance of national and state politics in the 2022 race includes the topic of campaign contributions. Both Sanders and Jones have received significant out-of-state donations in support of their campaigns. On Friday, none of the three candidates said having out-of-state contributions was a concern, with Sanders saying her message has resonated with Arkansans and people across the country, alike. Adding that she won’t “apologize” for having support from donors in other states, Sanders said she’s been to every county in the state and that Arkansans “are ready and hungry for both a fighter and a leader.”
Agreeing with Sanders, Jones said “it shouldn’t matter where the [campaign money] comes from,” but said the concern with out-of-state campaign contributions is if the donations come with any strings attached.
“Will [the campaign money] go to benefit and uplift all of Arkansas, regardless of who you are, how many zeros are in your bank account or what your last name is?” Jones said.
Harrington, as a third party candidate with little support outside of Arkansas, described out-of-state money in political races as a “symptom of the machinations of established party power.”
“For me as a Libertarian, there’s definitely no strings attached for me,” Harrington said, referencing Jones’ earlier remark. “If I’m elected governor, you won’t have to worry about the machinations of Libertarian party power.”
One of the major talking points of Sanders’ campaign is a promise to faze out the state’s income tax. Describing her plan in more detail, Sanders said she wants to modernize and make state government more efficient to save money and eliminate waste. On whether the state could handle the lack of a state income tax, Sanders said part of her strategy on phasing out the tax “responsibly” would be working on growing Arkansas’ economy.
“We have an incredible abundance of natural resources and we have a reason why we are called ‘The Natural State,’” Sanders said. We have an untapped outdoor economy that we have barely even scratched the surface of. There is so much that can be done to grow our own economy here at home and pass that savings onto the taxpayer.”
Jones spoke in opposition to Sanders’ plan regarding the state income tax, saying that he’s for cutting taxes, but “the math has to add up.”
“We can cut taxes and we can spread PB&J across the state,” Jones said. “There are resources there that we can leverage, but we have to do it in a measured, responsible way.”
For Harrington, taxes he’d like to cut includes the grocery tax, calling it “immoral.” Harrington also said he is in favor of eliminating the sales tax, describing it as a “double tax.”
Candidates also discussed media access in Friday’s debate. Sanders, who at one time went 94 days without making a news briefing in her role as White House press secretary, said the freedom of the press is important, but added that the media has a responsibility that comes with that freedom. She said she’s gone “outside of the box” in her campaign as some members of the media haven’t “lived up to their end of the bargain.”
“I know more than anybody that sometimes you have to go directly to the people and cut out the middleman and the bias in which they’re going to present your message,” Sanders said. “It’s clearly working and resonating.”
Sanders added that she’s engaged with the media during her campaign and she’ll “continue to do so.” Despite her remarks, Sanders declined to take part in the news conference that followed Friday’s debate. Her two opponents, however, did.
Jones said “a foundation of openness [with the media and public] is critical to the functioning of our democracy.”
“The more we have leaders who are unwilling to show up and answer the tough questions in front of crowds [and] media that don’t agree with them, the further we’ll get away from the strength of our democracy,” Jones said.
Harrington said “the press is fundamental to our constitutional democratic republic,” encouraging the “corporate press” to “get away from doing the things they do in fomenting the hate that is so prevalent in America today.” In a joke about Libertarianism, Harrington said “we’ve got to continue to demonstrate to the people that they can trust the government.”
In concluding the debate, all three candidates took a last chance to sway undecided voters across the state. Sanders said she’s tired of “watching Arkansas compete at the bottom.”
“I’m tired of us being 46th or 47th in all of the places I know we can be first and second,” Sanders said. “Arkansas needs both a fighter and a leader. Someone who pushes back against the bad policy, but has heart and vision and the ability to move us forward.”
Jones talked about his journey to this point and the people he met on the campaign trail and expressed his love for his opponents and the people at home watching.
“It’s love that’s going to break the back, the exhaustive grip of chaos and usher us into a better community,” Jones said. “A community where Arkansans are living and working as neighbors together.”
Harrington said Libertarians can’t be blamed for the state and country’s problems today and encouraged Arkansans to “vote different [and] free your mind.”
“The people of America and the people of Arkansas have something that not many people have,” Harrington said. “They have a birthright to participate in the governance of this nation. We need to take hold of that birthright and exercise it because if we continue to abdicate our authority as a people to the machinations of party power, we will continue to see what we have been seeing for the past decades.”
Friday was the last day of debates at the Reynolds Performance Hall. Early voting starts Monday, and Election Day is Nov. 8.
