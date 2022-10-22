The three candidates for Arkansas’ gubernatorial election have made their case for why voters across the state should cast their ballots for them despite all of them having relatively little experience holding elected office. The cases, made on Friday at Arkansas PBS’ debate at Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus, centered on the candidates’ contrasting leadership styles.

Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders – press secretary for former President Donald Trump from 2017-2019, current Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board member, an official at the U.S. Department of Education from 2004-2006 and an adviser or campaign manager for multiple Arkansas Republican political candidates since 2007 – said voters should choose her because she’s prepared to respond to challenges no one can expect. Referencing her time in the White House, Sanders said she’s “been tested at the highest level of government under the most intense criticism you can possibly imagine.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

