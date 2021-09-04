Gulfside Casino Partnership is partnering with five additional Arkansas-based companies to bring world-class amenities to the River Valley: Curtis H. Stout, Inc., Middleton Heating & Air, Stephens Insurance, Westrock Coffee, and Russellville-based Barrett & Associates. As the licensed casino operator for Pope County, Gulfside has committed to using local vendors for its $254-million River Valley Casino Resort.
“We’re honored to support Gulfside Casino Partnership as it builds its River Valley Casino Resort,” said Morgan Barrett of Barrett & Associates, a land surveying and environmental engineering firm. “This facility will be an entertainment destination for the region as well as the state.”
The River Valley Casino Resort will include 500 hotel rooms, 80,000 square feet of gaming space, fine dining options and luxurious outdoor spaces. Conway-based Nabholz Corporation and AnderCorp will oversee construction of the facility.
“Stephens Insurance is proud to be one of the Arkansas companies selected to work with Gulfside Casino Partnership,” said Miles Stephens, president and CEO of Stephens Insurance. “We share a deep and abiding commitment to the state and the communities we serve, and we look forward to supporting its River Valley Casino Resort as it creates new economic opportunities.”
Gulfside currently operates Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport, Mississippi. Its River Valley Casino Resort will support 1,500 new jobs, a $60.5-million payroll and $29.5 million in annual gaming tax revenue.
“We look forward to designing and installing a state-of-the-art heating, air-conditioning and ventilation system for the River Valley Casino Resort,” said Mark Middleton, president of Middleton, Inc. “Gulfside’s decision to hire Arkansas-based contractors and suppliers will help create jobs and spur continued economic benefits—for the local community, region and entire state.”
“Our company is honored to be selected as a vendor for the dynamic casino resort project in Pope County,” said Ron Smith, president and CEO of Curtis H. Stout, Inc., a Little Rock-based electrical and electronics solutions provider. “Gulfside Casino Partnership has a proven track record of success in the gaming and hospitality industry. Further, they have demonstrated their willingness to become a true business and community partner in the River Valley. This project will generate positive economic activity and bring high-paying jobs to Arkansas.”
Follow River Valley Casino Resort on Facebook or at RiverValleyCasinoResort.com to learn more about the facility, available job opportunities and vendor announcements.
