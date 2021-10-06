A Faulkner County man was found dead inside a residence south of Conway following an hours-long standoff, the Arkansas State Police announced Wednesday.
Nicholas Barker, 41, was found dead shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday inside a residence at 139 Crestview Road.
Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence after receiving reports of gunfire inside the home.
“When deputies arrived, they heard gunfire emanating from within the house,” the ASP said in a statement. “A woman later left the home and approached deputies to report Barker had fired a gun at her. The woman was uninjured.”
The standoff between law enforcement officers and Barker continued into the evening hours, at which point “deputies and state troopers of the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division witnessed Barker walk from the house and fire a gun into the air, then re-enter the residence,” ASP officials said. “The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department later relinquished command and control of the stand-off, handing-off operations to the Arkansas State Police SWAT team.”
State police obtained an arrest warrant for Barker on charges of terroristic threatening and aggravated assault from a Faulkner County judge.
“When the state police SWAT team entered the home, troopers found Barker dead of what is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” ASP officials said. “The Arkansas State Medical Examiner will make a final determination as to the manner and cause of death.”
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation related to the incident and Barker’s death. Their findings will be presented to the Faulkner Count prosecuting attorney.
