The Guy Police Department and representatives of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) hosted the city’s annual Cops and Bobbers Fishing Derby at Guy City Park on May 20.
Cops and Bobbers goes back to 2010 when it started as an annual fishing derby. Except for a break during the coronavirus pandemic, Cops and Bobbers has been held every year since. Guy Police Chief Chris Humphrey said the derby serves as a way for officers to build relationships with the community they serve.
“We wanted to use the derby as a way to positively interact with youth and families in the community,” Humphrey said. “We believe that by strengthening bonds with youth in the community, we are also able to improve trust and build relationships with family members and the general public.”
Humphrey added that the event allows officers to build bonds with each other.
“This also serves as a great opportunity for multiple law enforcement agencies to come together to host something positive for the community,” Humphrey said. “We were excited to partner with FCSO this year, and we hope to see the event continue to expand in the future. After all, a bad day fishing is still a great day.”
FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs thanked the Guy Police Department for organizing the derby.
“Sheriff Ryals and all of us at FCSO continue to look for ways to partner with other agencies to expand community relationships,” Skaggs said. “We are proud to partner with the city of Guy Police Department for this event, we had a great time fishing with all of the families this year and we look forward to assisting with this event in the future.”
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocked the Guy City Park pond for the derby and local businesses donated food, beverages and door prizes. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, another Cops and Bobbers event was held in Mayflower in March.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
