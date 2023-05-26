The Guy Police Department and representatives of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) hosted the city’s annual Cops and Bobbers Fishing Derby at Guy City Park on May 20.

Cops and Bobbers goes back to 2010 when it started as an annual fishing derby. Except for a break during the coronavirus pandemic, Cops and Bobbers has been held every year since. Guy Police Chief Chris Humphrey said the derby serves as a way for officers to build relationships with the community they serve.

