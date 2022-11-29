Guy-Perkins School District will host a flu and COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
The clinic, open to the public and put on in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, is set to be held at 492 Highway 25 N. in Guy. For kids ages 5-17 receiving a vaccine, a guardian must accompany them.
All vaccines are free of charge, and first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for administration. If patrons are receiving a second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re encouraged to bring their vaccine card they received when they were first vaccinated.
As an added benefit, patrons 12 and older who receive a first COVID-19 dose will receive an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission gift certificate. Those who have a health insurance card are encouraged to bring them. No appointments are necessary for the Dec. 9 clinic.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
