Guy-Perkins School District board members voted to approve a $500 retention bonus for all classified and certified district employees at last week’s monthly board meeting, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview on Monday.

The district’s remaining $45,500 in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER) money funded the bonuses, Fisher said. Per a district document provided to the Log Cabin by Fisher, the bonuses are expected to be given to the district’s employees in September.

