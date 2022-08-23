Guy-Perkins School District board members voted to approve a $500 retention bonus for all classified and certified district employees at last week’s monthly board meeting, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview on Monday.
The district’s remaining $45,500 in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER) money funded the bonuses, Fisher said. Per a district document provided to the Log Cabin by Fisher, the bonuses are expected to be given to the district’s employees in September.
In other news from last week’s meeting, Fisher said the board approved a quote to retrofit the district’s current thermostats to become programmable. Fisher said the move will be a cost-effective change to help the district better control its energy expenses when classes are not in session.
Noting some general pieces of news for the district, which started classes last week, Fisher said Guy-Perkins remains one elementary teacher short and the district is in the process of looking for a long-term substitute.
Enrollment across the district is up to 310 students from about 295 last year. Additionally, the district’s infant and toddler program, which provides services for children from birth to 4 years old and started this month, has 40 children enrolled in it, Fisher said.
St. Joseph School (SJS) in Conway also held its monthly board meeting last month. In a news release issued to the private school’s website, officials on the board, which includes eight members as well as three ex-officio members, gave an update on the school’s operations as the new school year starts.
“Our new high school building is open, new faculty are in place and new SJS families have joined us, making for an exciting start for the 2022-23 school year,” the SJS news release read.
In the news release officials noted that enrollment in SJS’ kindergarten through 12th-grade program is at 430, up 10 from the private school’s budgeted enrollment of 420. Additionally, 62 preschoolers are enrolled at SJS.
Over the summer, SJS made multiple improvements across its campuses, including installing new intercom systems, interactive panels and picnic tables at all its campuses, as well as constructing a new playground fence and adding mulch to the elementary campus.
Upcoming events at SJS include its High School Open House Sept. 8-9, while school pictures are scheduled for Sept. 15.
Guy-Perkins board members will meet again on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., while SJS board members will meet on Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
