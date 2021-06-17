The Guy-Perkins School District Board of Education voted to approve the hiring of Conway-based HSA Engineering to design the district’s air conditioning system for its gym at its June board meeting on Tuesday night, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin in an interview on Wednesday.
Per documents provided to the Log Cabin by the district, Fisher recommended the board select HSA Engineering because of their local presence and previous work with smaller schools. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the air conditioning system that will be installed in the Guy-Perkins gym is funded by a joint usage grant and CARES act funding. Following HSA Engineering’s design, Fisher said the district will accept bids for the installation of the air conditioning system.
Board members also approved a bid from Dennis Neal Resurfacing of Swifton to resurface the floors in Guy-Perkins’ upper elementary office for about $4,400.
Fisher told the Log Cabin that board members also reviewed the district’s annual school health survey results. Per the survey, which was provided to the Log Cabin by the district, there were 797 instances in which students were sent to the Nurse’s Office at Guy-Perkins. Of those cases, 652 instances ended with students being sent back to class, while students were sent home 145 times.
In two final pieces of news from Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the hires of four new staff members at Tuesday’s meeting, including Joshua Harley, Amy Little, Kieara Forney and Natalie Horton. In a regular board reorganization move, members appointed Fisher as the district’s Ex-Officio Officer and district Business Manager Stacy Rimmer as the Guy-Perkins Treasurer.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
