The Guy-Perkins School District Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday night to pay all staff members who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1 $200, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin on Wednesday. The resolution also applies to staff members who already got one, Fisher said.
Fisher also updated board members on the number of technological devices within Guy-Perkins’ campuses. Fisher said the district is now a one-to-one device district, meaning that students starting in the third grade will receive a computer for use at home for the next four years. After they finish seventh grade, the students will be able to take ownership of their device. Similarly, eighth grade students will receive a computer that they will use through the end of their 12th grade year. Graduating seniors will take ownership of their computer like seventh graders, Fisher said.
Guy-Perkins’ ongoing work to add air-conditioning to its gym has moved to a new stage, Fisher told the Log Cabin. On Tuesday, Fisher told board members that HSA Engineering, the firm contracted to draw up plans and outline specifications for the project, will deliver them to the district by Aug. 4. After that, Guy-Perkins will use the information to send out bids for the project.
In other project news, board members approved contracts with three different firms to complete needed campus improvements. Guy-Perkins will pay over $14,000 to Conway Fence to build playground fencing, while also paying almost $15,000 to Arkansas Shades, Blinds and Shutters to complete window treatments district-wide. Lastly, the district will spend some $63,500 for Progressive Technologies to install security cameras.
In a final piece of news from Tuesday’s meeting, board members approved Guy-Perkins’ 2021-22 student handbook. Updates to the handbook include dress code and semester test exemptions, per the document Fisher provided to the Log Cabin.
Guy-Perkins’ first day of school is set for Aug. 16. Like last year, school supplies will be provided to all students free-of-charge, per the district’s website.
