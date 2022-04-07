Guy-Perkins High School was awarded an “Innovation grant” by the Division of Career and Technical Education (CTE) that will allow the school to create “Thunderbird Farms.”
The CTE grant, which is in the amount of $43,820 and funded through the Federal Perkins Grants, will allow the school to create the farm through their “farm-to-table” program that is designed to teach the high school students work-based learning skills in that area of work.
Thunderbird Farms will be managed and run by Agriculture, Business, and Family and Consumer Sciences students at Guy-Perkins High Schools and will also include partnerships with other farms in the Guy-Perkins area.
The high school also plans to open a store front in the Spring of 2023 to sell locally-produced jellies and jams.
Greenbrier High School and Mayflower High School also received innovation grants through this program for their Agriculture Power, Structural, and Technical Systems programs both in the amount of $8,000.
“Innovation Grants are awarded to foster innovation through the identification and promotion of promising and proven career and technical education programs, practices, and strategies, which may include programs, practices, and strategies that prepare individuals for nontraditional fields or promote the development, implementation, and adoption of programs of study or career pathways aligned with state-identified high-skills, high-wage, or in-demand occupations or industries,” The Arkansas Department of Education’s website said.
