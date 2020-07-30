The Guy-Perkins School District’s Beta Club has received national recognition.
The school was named a National Beta District of Distinction for its achievements during the 2019-20 academic year.
“This national recognition speaks highly of our district’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership development and service involvement, and dedication to preparing students for college and career readiness,” Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher said.
The superintendent said this achievement was made possible thanks to the “exceptional efforts” of club sponsors Jessica Wilson and Lenee’ Jonson as well as the district’s Beta members.
The distinction is awarded to districts that offer Beta Club opportunities to all schools within the given district and who induct “qualifying students in all eligible grades,” Fisher said. Students in fourth through 12th grade are eligible to participate in Beta.
The National Beta organization is the largest independent, non-profit youth-oriented education organization in the country and was chartered in 1934.
Since in began in the early 1930s, the group has committed itself to providing students grades 4-12 with positive experiences “in a supportive manner,” officials said.
The Guy-Perkins School District is one of 22 districts to receive the nationwide recognition.
