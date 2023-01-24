The Guy-Perkins School District is looking to fill its Zone Four School Board Position during the May 2023 elections, the district announced. The current board member for the zone, James Rooney, will retire from the board at the end of his term in May.
Patrons residing in Zone Four are eligible to run for the position and can obtain an election packet from the Faulkner County Clerk’s Office at 801 Locust Avenue in Conway between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, the announcement read. This packet includes information on how to collect the required signatures of registered voters so that your name can be added to the ballot.
