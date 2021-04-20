The Guy-Perkins School District Board of Education will convene Tuesday night to discuss the district’s mask mandate just over a month after deciding to continue the mask mandate through the April school board meeting, the district announced.
The revisiting of the issue of the mask mandate, on the cards since the last meeting in which the board decided to keep the mandate in place for at least the next month, is sure to garner the most attention in Guy-Perkins’ packed board meeting agenda.
Other topics up for discussion on Tuesday include updates on Guy-Perkins use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSER). The district has received ESSER funding in the aftermath of multiple pieces of federal legislation that addressed issues related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, board members will receive an update on the district’s plans to complete summer school program and discuss Guy-Perkins virtual learning plans for the upcoming school year.
Like Conway Public Schools’ Board of Education did last week, Guy-Perkins board members will also vote on whether to adopt the Faulkner County Disaster Mitigation Plan as part of the district’s emergency procedures. Conway passed the plan unanimously at its meeting on April 13.
