Guy-Perkins Elementary School's therapy dog Thunder got a special surprise last Friday when the school celebrated their first birthday. As part of the celebration on Jan. 13, students who donated $1 were able to take a picture with Thunder that was sent home by the school.
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Vilonia presents firefighters with Heart Saver Award
- Guy-Perkins celebrates Thunder's birthday
- Threat at Vilonia High School deemed not credible
- Police beat 1/19/23
- Yesterdays 1/19/23
- Sanders appoints Jones to the Arkansas Parole Board
- Community corner
- Structurlam suspends operations, cuts 86 percent of staff
Most Popular
Articles
- AAEA recognizes Conway Public Schools CFO
- Structurlam suspends operations, cuts 86 percent of staff
- City denies request for Whataburger in Conway
- Police beat 1/14/23
- UCA dean named fellow of the National Collegiate Honors Council
- Mayflower PD, FCSO investigate weekend shooting
- Conway woman wins $1 million in Play It Again drawing
- Police beat 1/13/23
- Police beat
- Police beat 1/18/23
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.