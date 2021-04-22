The Guy-Perkins School District Board of Education voted 5-0 to continue the district’s “Ready for Learning Plan,” which includes a campuses-wide mask mandate, at their board meeting on Tuesday night. The extension continues through the May school board meeting on May 18, a mere 10 days shy of the end of the school year, the district confirmed to parents via Facebook on Wednesday morning.
Guy-Perkins’ “Ready for Learning Plan” also includes social distancing and cleaning protocols, as well as reduced class sizes, per information posted to the Guy-Perkins website. Additionally, the plan also provides for a virtual option for Guy-Perkins students, the T-Bird Virtual Academy, which will continue to provide online classroom services to students and families interesting in continuing to complete their education remotely during the 2021-22 school year.
Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher also confirmed other board actions from Tuesday’s meeting to the Log Cabin. Among other agenda items, Fisher said the board approved the renewal of four therapy contracts with companies who provide office space, speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy services to the district. Additionally, board members approved the Faulkner County Disaster Mitigation Plan (like Conway Public Schools (CPSD) did earlier this month) and the digital learning plan for the fall. Guy-Perkins stands in contrast to CPSD who decided to end their virtual learning option after the current school year ends.
In a final piece of news from Tuesday’s meeting, the Guy-Perkins School Board approved the pay scales for staff teaching during summer school. Classified staff will receive $30 an hour, while certified staff will receive $40 an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.