Guy-Perkins Elementary School has earned a Level One certification as a state and nationally recognized “highly reliable school,” per a news release issued by the school district.
The Marzano High Reliability School program awarded the certification to the school, which was then recognized by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday, Superintendent Joe Fisher said the new certification was an example of the elementary school’s ability to provide a quality learning environment for its kindergarten through sixth-grade students.
“Our elementary school staff continues to find ways to provide our students with a safe and successful learning environment,” Fisher said. “The High Reliability School designation process has given our staff the tools needed to evaluate the learning environment and set goals for improving teaching and learning.”
The Marzano High Reliability School program is a national certification process that awards schools based on five levels. The first level, Guy-Perkins’ certification, means the school provides a “safe, supportive and collaborative culture,” per the program’s website. Guy-Perkins is now beginning the process to attain Level Two certification, which would mean the school has “effective teaching in every classroom.”
Elementary staff are working on a variety of activities to attain the Level Two certification, the release stated.
“Level Two certification activities [include] focusing on developing and maintaining effective instruction in every classroom,” the release stated. [Certification activities include] building a shared language of instruction to raise the level of pedagogical skill both individually and collectively.”
