Guy-Perkins School District will host its elementary school’s Grand Breakfast and Parade on Sept. 9, the district announced in a news release issued to its website on Monday. A vehicle and float parade around the district’s campus will follow the breakfast, which runs from 7:30-8:15 a.m.
Open for grandparents, parents, relatives, leaders and friends of the district’s elementary students, the breakfast will cost $2.50 per person, the news release read. Attendees to the breakfast and parade must fill out a form available on the district’s website and return it to the elementary school by this Friday.
