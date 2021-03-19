The Guy-Perkins Board of Education voted to extend the district’s mask mandate through the end of the school year on Tuesday evening, following in the footsteps of a decision Conway Public Schools made last week.
In explaining the decision which was made despite Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement in late February that the statewide mask mandate would likely end on March 31, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher said the district wanted to maintain a safe environment for students and staff.
“The district and its board want to ensure that all students can attend school ‘in-person’ within a safe and healthy environment until the last day of school in May,” Fisher said. “[Guy-Perkins] will also continue to clean and sanitize high-usage areas across the district and on buses to help add an extra layer of protection from COVID-19.”
Tuesday’s meeting also included discussion on upcoming vacant positions on the district school board in Zones Two and Five. Through April 19, the board is taking letters of interest from registered voters in both zones who are interested in serving the community, Fisher said. For more information on who to address letters of interest to, visit gptbirds.org.
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, Guy-Perkins is accepting rebids for a new food service contract and will select one of the bids at its May board meeting. The calendar for the upcoming 2021-22 school year was also approved by the board, with classes beginning on Aug. 16 and ending on May 25, 2022.
In a final news item, Fisher said the board approved new salary scales and extra duty stipends for the next school year. Highlights of the salary scale changes includes an increase of Guy-Perkins’ base salary by $1,100 to $35,100. The increase is part of the district’s efforts to meet the statewide mandate of a teacher’s salary of $38,000 beginning in the 2022 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.