National Beta has awarded Guy-Perkins High School the 2022-2023 National Beta School of Merit honor.
Reserved for schools that offer National Beta programs to all eligible grades on their campus, Guy-Perkins is one of nearly 3,600 Beta Clubs nationwide to receive the honor, an announcement by the district read.
“The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence,” the announcement read.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher spoke on the importance of Beta Club at Guy-Perkins.
“Beta Club is a very important club at our high school, allowing students to do community service work and also compete at a state level in different competition areas,” Fisher said. “We are pleased to once again be given this honor.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Guy-Perkins’ Beta Club has earned recognition before. In 2020, National Beta named the district’s club a “District of Distinction.”
Districts who earn the distinction honor offer Beta Club to all district schools and “induct qualifying students in all eligible grades,” Fisher previously told the Log Cabin.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
