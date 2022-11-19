Guy-Perkins High School student wins essay contest

Macy Briet (left) posed with last year’s essay contest winner Aaron Passmore for a picture.

 Submitted photo

Guy-Perkins High School senior Macy Briet won the 2022 VFW “Voice of Democracy” Essay Contest, district Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin on Thursday.

Briet, who plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas next fall, said she made her English teacher Amy Crider cry when she turned in her essay.

