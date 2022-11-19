Guy-Perkins High School student wins essay contest

Guy-Perkins High School senior Macy Briet won the 2022 VFW “Voice of Democracy” Essay Contest, district Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin on Thursday.
Briet, who plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas next fall, said she made her English teacher Amy Crider cry when she turned in her essay.
“I really didn’t expect to make Mrs. Crider cry when she read my essay, but as many days as I worked on it, I am glad to see it paid off,” Briet said, per an announcement made to the district’s website.
Crider said Briet worked hard on the essay.
“Macy worked for hours on her essay,” Crider said. “She really gave it her all. Coach Nakeia Guiden even did towel pushes in her honor.”
Thanks to her win, Briet will now go on to the district level to compete, and if she wins that, she will head to the state competition. Briet is the second straight Guy-Perkins student to win the local essay contest. Last year, Aaron Passmore won the local and district contests for his essay.
