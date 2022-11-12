Guy-Perkins honors former student at basketball game

Guy-Perkins School District honored the original designer of the school’s Thunderbird logo at their basketball game last week against St. Joseph, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat this week.
The district honored the logo designer, Billy Henry, on Nov. 4. Henry first designed the Thunderbird in 1958 after the high school’s senior class decided to publish a yearbook, Fisher said. Having only had one yearbook published before that, the school hadn’t had a mascot to that point in its history.
“A senior student, Billy Henry, was always doodling and drawing and had created a drawing of a Thunderbird,” Fisher said. “No one in the class knew what it was, but they knew they liked it.”
After Henry finished his design of the logo, the Guy-Perkins student body voted for it in a contest to choose a mascot. In the 64 years since, the school’s logo and mascot hasn’t changed.
At the Nov. 4 basketball game, Fisher was joined by Henry’s former classmate Dorothy Stevenson, who also graduated in 1958. Fisher, in his remarks on Nov. 4, said Henry’s work exemplified the 1958 Senior Class’ motto of “Dare to be different.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
