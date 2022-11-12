Guy-Perkins honors former student at basketball game

Connie Henry (far left), Class of 1958 student Dorothy Stevenson (center right) and Guy-Perkins High School Principal Tim Barnes (far right) joined Billy Henry (center left) for a picture on the basketball court during the Nov. 4 game against St. Joseph.

 Submitted photo

Guy-Perkins School District honored the original designer of the school’s Thunderbird logo at their basketball game last week against St. Joseph, Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat this week.

The district honored the logo designer, Billy Henry, on Nov. 4. Henry first designed the Thunderbird in 1958 after the high school’s senior class decided to publish a yearbook, Fisher said. Having only had one yearbook published before that, the school hadn’t had a mascot to that point in its history.

