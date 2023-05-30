Guy-Perkins issues end-of-year awards

The Guy-Perkins School District has named Transportation Supervisor Damon Cardin the district’s “Support Staff of the Year” for 2023, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
The Log Cabin Democrat spotlighted Cardin last December for Guy-Perkins’ “Great Things Happening Here” profile. An employee of the district since 2021, Cardin “has transformed the district buildings and grounds into a place where staff and students can feel proud to work and learn,” the profile read.
“Damon has a great work ethic and outlook on life,” Fisher said. “His infectious smile and calm demeanor helps him to be able to work well with all staff. We are truly fortunate to have him as part of the Guy-Perkins School District.”
Cardin is the second Guy-Perkins employee to be honored this month. As previously reported in the Log Cabin the district named Dyslexia Interventionist Valerie Partain as the 2023 Teacher of the Year. Also profiled in a previous edition of the Log Cabin, Partain’s effort was highlighted by the district.
“Mrs. Partain goes above and beyond each day for her students,” the profile read. “She is an asset to our school and you can tell she genuinely cares for her students and wants what’s best for them.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.