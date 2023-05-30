Guy-Perkins issues end-of-year awards

Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher (left) awards Transportation Supervisor Damon Cardin (right) the district’s “Support Staff of the Year” award.

The Guy-Perkins School District has named Transportation Supervisor Damon Cardin the district’s “Support Staff of the Year” for 2023, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.

The Log Cabin Democrat spotlighted Cardin last December for Guy-Perkins’ “Great Things Happening Here” profile. An employee of the district since 2021, Cardin “has transformed the district buildings and grounds into a place where staff and students can feel proud to work and learn,” the profile read.

