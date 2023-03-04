Guy-Perkins High School junior Baxter Harrington placed third in the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton’s High School Welding Competition on Wednesday. Harrington competed against 15 other students from three different schools and scored 94 points in the contest out of a possible 100.
Guy-Perkins junior finishes third in welding competition
- Submitted photo
-
-
- 0
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Celtic Angels bring sounds of the Irish to Conway
- Guy-Perkins junior finishes third in welding competition
- Police beat 3/4/23
- Free dental clinic returns to Conway
- Yesterdays 3/4/23
- New releases at Faulkner County Library
- FCDW host community meet-and-greet with candidates
- Franklin vies for At-Large school board seat
Most Popular
Articles
- Police beat 2/25/23
- Guy-Perkins makes switch to four-day school week
- Police beat 2/28/23
- Community members come together in prayer for Tanvi Marupally
- Conway Farmers Market prepares for 2023 season
- Conway hires Duncan as new assistant superintendent
- Trustees to consider three campus projects
- Police beat 3/1/23
- Police beat 3/2/23
- Sherwood woman charged in hit-and-run death of Jacksonville man
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.