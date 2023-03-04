Guy-Perkins junior finishes third in welding competition
Submitted photo

Guy-Perkins High School junior Baxter Harrington placed third in the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton’s High School Welding Competition on Wednesday. Harrington competed against 15 other students from three different schools and scored 94 points in the contest out of a possible 100.

