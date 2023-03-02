Guy-Perkins Schools is set to become the second school district in Faulkner County to transition to a four-day school week when classes resume after the summer break in August.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher said board members unanimously approved the four-day week for the 2023-2024 school year at a special board meeting on Tuesday night.
“We don’t want academics to fall, and we will certainly revisit [this schedule] if students aren’t learning as well with this model,” Fisher said.
With the new school calendar, students will attend classes Tuesday-Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guy-Perkins’ Overtime After-school Program will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
Parents and guardians in need of childcare on Mondays do have options, Fisher said. A special Monday Overtime Program will be available for kindergarten through 12th grade students and include the running of buses in the mornings and afternoons, as well as breakfast and lunch for students. As part of the program, students will get extended literacy instruction, educational field trips and science, technology, engineering and math activity practice.
Mayflower School District made the same decision last year and Fisher said their experience, as well as the experiences of Bigelow and Atkins, helped guide the district’s discussions about the switch. Fisher said Mayflower Superintendent Andy Chisum told him that student and teacher attendance went up after Mayflower made the switch to a four-day week, and the district found that overall mental health and well-being seemed to improve across the Mayflower district.
Per a statement released to the district’s website, Guy-Perkins made the decision to switch to a four-day week after a series of surveys the last two years showed that 71 percent of respondents favored the four-day week.
Fisher said the key to making the move to a four-day week official involved finding a way to provide programming for students on Mondays, a “non-negotiable” requirement for him and the board to help parents and guardians who need help with childcare. Thanks to a 21st Century Learning Center grant, the Monday Overtime program is completely funded for the next school year, Fisher said, and because of it, “different programming for students” will be available. As examples, Fisher cited ACT prep, driver’s education and hunter’s education courses as possible things students could do on Mondays.
In Wednesday’s interview, Fisher also confirmed that Guy-Perkins High School will start an eight-man football team in August. Coached by Bobby Eubanks, the former head coach for Lakeside High School in Hot Springs, tryouts for the team will be held this spring after baseball season ends.
Vino Morris and Jack Smoot will serve as volunteer coaches on the team. Fisher said board members voted to hire Eubanks at Tuesday’s meeting after he previously reached out to the district to express his interest in helping them start the team.
As part of starting the football team, the district is looking for community support. Per a statement released to Guy-Perkins’ website about the team, community members interested in helping purchase new football practice equipment and playing gear can contact the district administration office at 501-679-7224. Fisher said $1,500 has been raised for the team so far and the district is looking to partner with community organizations to help raise more money.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
