Guy-Perkins Schools is set to become the second school district in Faulkner County to transition to a four-day school week when classes resume after the summer break in August.

In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher said board members unanimously approved the four-day week for the 2023-2024 school year at a special board meeting on Tuesday night.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.